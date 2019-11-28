Menu

Canada

Quebec organization creates pamphlet to educate Muslim women about their rights

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 9:21 pm
Women wearing hijabs leave the Quebec Court of Appeal in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, where members of the National Council of Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) are challenging Quebec's Bill 21. .
Women wearing hijabs leave the Quebec Court of Appeal in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, where members of the National Council of Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) are challenging Quebec's Bill 21. . Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal Muslim women are binding together to fight for their rights.

On Thursday night, Justice Femme, an organization dedicated to the protection of women’s rights, along with the Women’s Federation of Quebec, launched a pamphlet titled, “Muslim Women, Know your Rights and Seize them!”

Hanadi Saad, president of Justice Femme, said the pamphlet is aimed at helping Muslim women navigate the current climate since the introduction of Quebec’s secularism law, Bill 21.

The law prohibits teachers and public employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols at work.

Justice Femme says they have noticed an alarming rise in Islamophobia and racism, which sometimes result in verbal aggressions and crimes in Quebec.

“Assaults on Muslim Women wearing the Hijab have multiplied. These women are already being discriminated against in the labour market and suffer from constant pressure and harassment in their workplace,” said Saad in a press release.

“With Bill 21, we see that there’s an urgency to give them a guide to let them know their rights and to seize them,” said Saad.

“Muslim women are facing exclusion, they don’t know their rights and they don’t want to complain because they don’t trust the system anymore.”

Saad said this guide is a way to educate them and send them a strong message.

“We are here for you.”

