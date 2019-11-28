Hamilton police looking for weapons allegedly taken from Case Street house during break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say three weapons – including two guns – stolen from a home in Central Hamilton are still on the street after a break-in suspect was arrested Wednesday night.

The weapons were taken from a house on Case Street after a robbery suspect was picked up in a K9 search around 5:30 p.m., investigators say.

Witnesses told detectives they had seen the suspect in the back yard of the home.

A resident at the Case street address told police the guns were missing. Police presume they were stolen by the suspect.

The missing weapons include a Sidewinder crossbow, Winchester pump-action shotgun, and Stoeger shotgun, police say.

Police are asking the public to avoid contact if the weapons are seen and to call 911 immediately.

A 52-year-old man with no fixed address has been arrested in connection to the incident. He’s facing six charges connected to break and enter, possession under $5,000, and failing to comply with probation.

Anyone with information can call police at (905) 546-2919, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online

