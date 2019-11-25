Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton man and his mother face multiple charges in alleged break-and-enter spree

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 12:08 pm
Halton police have laid charges against a Hamilton man and his mother after an alleged break-and-enter spree.
Halton police have laid charges against a Hamilton man and his mother after an alleged break-and-enter spree. Halton Regional Police Service

Police in Burlington have charged a 49-year-old Hamilton man and his mother in connection with 15 reported break-and-enters in the Hamilton-Burlington area.

Detectives allege the pair, arrested on Saturday, was responsible for 14 robberies in Burlington and one at a Hamilton home over an 11-month period.

READ MORE: Woman faces charges after multiple poppy box thefts in Burlington

“All the offences except one took place in Burlington. The other location was Hamilton. Halton police are laying all the charges,” Const. Ryan Anderson told Global News.

Joseph Allen, 49, is facing 15 counts of breaking and entering.

READ MORE: Gunshots fired at man after answering doorbell in Burlington — Halton police

Meanwhile, the alleged getaway driver, 69-year-old Carol Brown, is facing the same charges.

The suspect was dubbed the “Under Armour Bandit” because of “a unique footprint/shoe impression” investigators found at one of the crime scenes, Anderson says.

Story continues below advertisement
‘Suspicious male’ caught on video prior to break and enter in Ancaster
‘Suspicious male’ caught on video prior to break and enter in Ancaster
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BurlingtonHalton Regional Policehalton policeBurlington CrimeHamilton break and enterbreak and enter in burlingtonbreak and enter in hamiltonBurlington break and enterdeputy chief roger wilkieHalton police Ryan Andersonunder armour bandit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.