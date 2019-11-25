Hamilton man and his mother face multiple charges in alleged break-and-enter spree

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Burlington have charged a 49-year-old Hamilton man and his mother in connection with 15 reported break-and-enters in the Hamilton-Burlington area.

Detectives allege the pair, arrested on Saturday, was responsible for 14 robberies in Burlington and one at a Hamilton home over an 11-month period.

“All the offences except one took place in Burlington. The other location was Hamilton. Halton police are laying all the charges,” Const. Ryan Anderson told Global News.

Joseph Allen, 49, is facing 15 counts of breaking and entering.

Meanwhile, the alleged getaway driver, 69-year-old Carol Brown, is facing the same charges.

The suspect was dubbed the “Under Armour Bandit” because of “a unique footprint/shoe impression” investigators found at one of the crime scenes, Anderson says.

