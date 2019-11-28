Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

72-year-old woman found dead following fire in Kings County, N.S.: RCMP

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 2:28 pm
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown.
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown. File / Global News

A 72-year-old woman from Somerset, N.S., was found dead inside a home on West Steadman Road on Thursday morning.

Kings District RCMP said they responded to a call of a fire shortly before 6:30 a.m. Volunteer firefighters and EHS were on scene as well.

READ MORE: SiRT investigating after suspect bitten by police dog during arrest in Dartmouth

Police said no one else was injured.

The RCMP is working with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to determine the cause of the fire.

RCMP said the matter remains under investigation.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireEHSKings CountyKings District RCMPSomersetNova Scotia Medical Examiner ServiceNova Scotia Office of the Fire MarshalWest Steadman Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.