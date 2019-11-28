72-year-old woman found dead following fire in Kings County, N.S.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 72-year-old woman from Somerset, N.S., was found dead inside a home on West Steadman Road on Thursday morning.

Kings District RCMP said they responded to a call of a fire shortly before 6:30 a.m. Volunteer firefighters and EHS were on scene as well.

Police said no one else was injured.

The RCMP is working with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to determine the cause of the fire.

RCMP said the matter remains under investigation.

