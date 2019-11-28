Scott Moe identifies 3 areas consensus can be achieved at COF table

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe outlined what he believes to be are the priorities at the upcoming Council of the Federation (COF) meeting in Toronto.

The COF meeting is anticipated to address the state of federal-provincial-territorial relations in Canada.

One of the three areas that Moe believes consensus can be achieved with premiers is recognizing that each province is uniquely suited to tackle climate change and that it is within the provincial jurisdiction to develop environmental policies to do so.

The second area is recognizing each province has concerns with federal environmental assessment legislation.

Lastly, Moe believes they can agree on proposing amendments to the fiscal stabilization formula to make it more responsive to the economic realities facing provinces.

During a prior meeting with Justin Trudeau, Moe said the prime minister indicated a willingness to respect areas where premiers could achieve a consensus.

“As chair of the (COF), I look forward to working with my fellow premiers on both the opportunities and the challenges facing our federation today,” Moe said in a press release.

“As premier of Saskatchewan, I will also be entering this meeting with a focus on taking concrete action to address the frustrations of Saskatchewan people.”

Canada’s premiers are scheduled to meet Dec. 1-2.