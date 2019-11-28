Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Scott Moe identifies 3 areas consensus can be achieved at COF table

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 1:18 pm
Updated November 28, 2019 1:19 pm
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe identified three areas where he believes consensus can be achieved with premiers at the upcoming Council of the Federation meeting.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe identified three areas where he believes consensus can be achieved with premiers at the upcoming Council of the Federation meeting. File / Global News

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe outlined what he believes to be are the priorities at the upcoming Council of the Federation (COF) meeting in Toronto.

The COF meeting is anticipated to address the state of federal-provincial-territorial relations in Canada.

Related News

One of the three areas that Moe believes consensus can be achieved with premiers is recognizing that each province is uniquely suited to tackle climate change and that it is within the provincial jurisdiction to develop environmental policies to do so.

READ MORE: Trudeau describes willingness to work with Saskatchewan in Moe meeting account

The second area is recognizing each province has concerns with federal environmental assessment legislation.

Lastly, Moe believes they can agree on proposing amendments to the fiscal stabilization formula to make it more responsive to the economic realities facing provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

During a prior meeting with Justin Trudeau, Moe said the prime minister indicated a willingness to respect areas where premiers could achieve a consensus.

READ MORE: Premier Moe ‘hopeful’ but ‘realistic’ after meeting with Deputy PM Freeland in Regina

“As chair of the (COF), I look forward to working with my fellow premiers on both the opportunities and the challenges facing our federation today,” Moe said in a press release.

“As premier of Saskatchewan, I will also be entering this meeting with a focus on taking concrete action to address the frustrations of Saskatchewan people.”

Saskatchewan’s Moe reiterates carbon tax ‘not the tool to use’ in province
Saskatchewan’s Moe reiterates carbon tax ‘not the tool to use’ in province

Canada’s premiers are scheduled to meet Dec. 1-2.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin TrudeauClimate ChangeSask PoliticsCarbon TaxScott MoeSaskatchewan PremierCouncil of the FederationPremiersCOFFiscal Stabilization Formula
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.