Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Study out of Winnipeg suggests babies who eat peanut less likely to develop allergy

By Cassandra Szklarski The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 1:02 pm
Updated November 28, 2019 1:04 pm
New research suggests kids who eat peanut before their first birthday are less likely to develop peanut allergies.
New research suggests kids who eat peanut before their first birthday are less likely to develop peanut allergies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Patrick Sison

A new study out of Winnipeg suggests children who don’t eat peanut before their first birthday are more likely to be allergic to peanut at age three.

Researchers say these babies were more than four times as likely to have a clinical allergy to peanut by age three than those who did eat peanut in the first 12 months of life.

The data involved more than 2,600 Canadian children enrolled in a long-running study that is investigating the root causes of an array of chronic diseases including asthma, allergies and obesity.

None of the infants introduced to peanut before six months of age were sensitized to peanut at age three.

READ MORE: Will eating peanuts dull your child’s allergy? Experts are divided

Lead researcher Elinor Simons says from Winnipeg that the findings suggest that even babies at low-risk of developing an allergy should consume peanut early.

Story continues below advertisement

Simons notes that other well-known studies have focused on the importance of introducing peanut to babies at high-risk of developing an allergy.

Promising new treatment could help people with peanut allergies
Promising new treatment could help people with peanut allergies

The findings from the CHILD Cohort Study were published online Thursday in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.

The study also found that children who did not have peanut introduced into their diet by age 18 months were more than seven times more likely to be sensitized to peanut compared to those who started eating peanut before nine months of age.

“This tells us that if peanut is not introduced before the age of 12 months, it should still be introduced as soon as possible,” Simons, a pediatric allergist at the Children’s Hospital of Manitoba, said Thursday in a release.

“This study’s findings should reassure parents, caregivers and health-care professionals about the benefits of early peanut introduction for all children.”

READ MORE: Half of adults who think they have food allergies actually don’t: study

The Canadian Healthy Infant Longitudinal Development (CHILD) Cohort Study is tracking nearly 3,500 Canadian infants and their families to help determine the root causes of several chronic diseases.

It spans four provinces, involving more than 140 multidisciplinary researchers, students and research staff.

B.C. researchers make new recommendations on treating peanut allergies
B.C. researchers make new recommendations on treating peanut allergies
© 2019 The Canadian Press
HealthResearchpeanut allergyCHILD Cohort StudyChildren's Hospital of ManitobaElinor SimonsJournal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.