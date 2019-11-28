Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Singer Summer Walker faces online backlash after Toronto concert

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 11:09 am
Summer Walker performs at the 10th annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga.
Summer Walker performs at the 10th annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. Prince Williams/Wireimage

WARNING: This story contains explicit language.

Summer Walker is facing online backlash for reportedly delaying her concert by over three hours on Nov. 25.

Doors were set to open for Walker’s Toronto show at Rebel Nightclub at 8 p.m., however many concert-goers alleged they were let in around 10 p.m.

Fans began to tweet their frustration with Walker, who cancelled a number of her North American tour dates due to struggles with social anxiety.

READ MORE: Report alleges ‘toxic culture’ on set of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Many fans pointed out that photos were shared of Drake and Walker online while concert-goers were waiting in line.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

After taking photos with Drake backstage, Walker reportedly took the stage after 11 p.m. and allegedly performed for under an hour.

READ MORE: Drake’s Pick 6ix restaurant closed — Management says flooding, landlord says unpaid rent

The Girls Need Love singer went on Instagram Live on Tuesday afternoon to defend herself after the backlash from her Toronto fans.

“Toronto’s borders are out of this f—ing world,” Walker said. “They held my motherf—ing truck up with all my equipment, my band equipment, that motherf—-ing thing in the back of me that be spinning. They held all that s–t up at the border for mad long that I didn’t even know about until today.

Story continues below advertisement

“So b–ch how we gonna play a show with no drums, no f—ing mics, and no motherf—ing guitars? See it’s out of my motherf—ing control!

“Y’all don’t even know what goes on behind the scenes. I had to fire my sound team twice,” Walker said during her live session. “I couldn’t find my passport and birth certificate. I had to be up at 5 a.m. to go to two different offices to get a new passport and birth certificate. By the time I got to Toronto, all I had time to do was check-in, wash my ass, and get to the venue. I didn’t even know I was motherf—-ing late.

“I go on stage when I’m told to go on stage. Drake told me he was going to come to my show, and I told him not to come because I suck.

“He comes — very grateful and nice man. He’s extremely sweet. The thing is, we only spoke for two minutes,” Walker said. “Him, Meek [Mill], and some other n—s walked in. We say hello and take a picture. We probably exchanged about two sentences and then they said, ‘Summer, it’s time to go on stage.’ I did what I was supposed to do. If I had known motherf—-rs were waiting for four hours, I would’ve apologized.”

(Warning: The video below contains explicit language.)

Story continues below advertisement

Walker also posted the photo of her and Drake to her Instagram page, captioning it “memories.”

View this post on Instagram

memories 🖤

A post shared by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) on

READ MORE: The Weeknd returns with new single, ‘Heartless’

Earlier in November, Walker told her fans that she was cancelling 20 shows on her Over It tour due to her social anxiety.

In an Instagram video, the Playing Games singer explained why she was cancelling the dates.

“I’m not going to be able to finish this tour because it doesn’t really coexist with my social anxiety and my introverted personality,” the 23-year-old singer said. “I hope that people understand and respect that at the end of the day I’m a person, I have feelings, I get tired, I get sad. It’s just a lot.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t want to lose myself for someone else.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
summer walkersummer walker 2019summer walker calls toronto disgustingsummer walker canada bordersummer walker drakesummer walker excusessummer walker instagramsummer walker instagram livesummer walker latesummer walker social anxietysummer walker torontosummer walker toronto nov 25
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.