Singer Summer Walker faces online backlash after Toronto concert

Summer Walker is facing online backlash for reportedly delaying her concert by over three hours on Nov. 25.
Doors were set to open for Walker’s Toronto show at Rebel Nightclub at 8 p.m., however many concert-goers alleged they were let in around 10 p.m.
Fans began to tweet their frustration with Walker, who cancelled a number of her North American tour dates due to struggles with social anxiety.
Many fans pointed out that photos were shared of Drake and Walker online while concert-goers were waiting in line.
After taking photos with Drake backstage, Walker reportedly took the stage after 11 p.m. and allegedly performed for under an hour.
The Girls Need Love singer went on Instagram Live on Tuesday afternoon to defend herself after the backlash from her Toronto fans.
“Toronto’s borders are out of this f—ing world,” Walker said. “They held my motherf—ing truck up with all my equipment, my band equipment, that motherf—-ing thing in the back of me that be spinning. They held all that s–t up at the border for mad long that I didn’t even know about until today.
“So b–ch how we gonna play a show with no drums, no f—ing mics, and no motherf—ing guitars? See it’s out of my motherf—ing control!
“Y’all don’t even know what goes on behind the scenes. I had to fire my sound team twice,” Walker said during her live session. “I couldn’t find my passport and birth certificate. I had to be up at 5 a.m. to go to two different offices to get a new passport and birth certificate. By the time I got to Toronto, all I had time to do was check-in, wash my ass, and get to the venue. I didn’t even know I was motherf—-ing late.
“I go on stage when I’m told to go on stage. Drake told me he was going to come to my show, and I told him not to come because I suck.
Walker also posted the photo of her and Drake to her Instagram page, captioning it “memories.”
Earlier in November, Walker told her fans that she was cancelling 20 shows on her Over It tour due to her social anxiety.
In an Instagram video, the Playing Games singer explained why she was cancelling the dates.
“I’m not going to be able to finish this tour because it doesn’t really coexist with my social anxiety and my introverted personality,” the 23-year-old singer said. “I hope that people understand and respect that at the end of the day I’m a person, I have feelings, I get tired, I get sad. It’s just a lot.
“I don’t want to lose myself for someone else.”
