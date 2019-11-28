Singer Summer Walker faces online backlash after Toronto concert

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains explicit language.

Summer Walker is facing online backlash for reportedly delaying her concert by over three hours on Nov. 25.

Doors were set to open for Walker’s Toronto show at Rebel Nightclub at 8 p.m., however many concert-goers alleged they were let in around 10 p.m.

Fans began to tweet their frustration with Walker, who cancelled a number of her North American tour dates due to struggles with social anxiety.

Many fans pointed out that photos were shared of Drake and Walker online while concert-goers were waiting in line.

Wow, Summer Walker was really out here hanging out with Drake instead of attending her own show in Toronto… pic.twitter.com/a4VfeAzxKI — Chels 🙂 (@thisischelss) November 26, 2019

Drake and Summer Walker tonight in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/ppM8YXbQNa — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 26, 2019

Lol Summer Walker is something else. Had y’all waiting 3+ hours to perform for 25 mins? And no opener? And tickets were $100+? AND she was galavanting the streets of Toronto with Drake? Lol she doesn’t respect y’all. — kiki . 👑 (@DWNinthecut) November 26, 2019

39 degrees and Summer Walker got Toronto OUT 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/P0S55bNKSR — No Broughtupcy Pod 🆕 (@SirTriz) November 26, 2019

Recap of Summer Walker concert… we got trampled going in, some girl threw up twice in the crowd, someone’s wig got snatched of their head, and we waited for 4 hours for her to arrive while she was taking polaroids w Drake…. all in all great concert 😊😊😊😊 — 🏁 (@Moniquekrj) November 26, 2019

This Summer Walker line is the longest line I have ever seen at Rebel in my entire life. — OnlyFans: Oxtail69 (@ThatDudeMCFLY) November 26, 2019

honestly love summer walker but this has been the worst concert of my life. It’s 10:37pm, there’s no opener and she still isn’t on stage — $money🥵🤮 (@mediocrebops) November 26, 2019

Summer Walker is corny. Mental health and social anxiety is one thing but having your fans wait in the cold while you stroll around Toronto & posting it is wild unprofessional — Jelecia (@WhyUMadThough) November 26, 2019

Summer Walker is really on a field trip while her fans in Toronto are getting hypothermia. You hate to see it 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CGTu0HwT8O — J (@SAsumptions) November 26, 2019

The fact that summer walker had the audacity to post too is what’s sending me 😭😭😭😭😭 talkin bout “I love Toronto” pic.twitter.com/F2DPDob8Jk — Alaa™️ (@ga1aaxy) November 26, 2019

Summer walker concert was definitely an experience 🤦🏽‍♀️ 3h waiting outside in the freezing cold , and 2 h waiting inside for a 45 min concert.. — Kweenmishh (@MishkaWaleed) November 26, 2019

After taking photos with Drake backstage, Walker reportedly took the stage after 11 p.m. and allegedly performed for under an hour.

11:12pm, @IAMSUMMERWALKER is finally in the building. Just over an hour late on paper, way more late on reality #Toronto #SummerWalker #OverIt — True North Views 🏁 (@TrueNorthViews) November 26, 2019

The Girls Need Love singer went on Instagram Live on Tuesday afternoon to defend herself after the backlash from her Toronto fans.

“Toronto’s borders are out of this f—ing world,” Walker said. “They held my motherf—ing truck up with all my equipment, my band equipment, that motherf—-ing thing in the back of me that be spinning. They held all that s–t up at the border for mad long that I didn’t even know about until today.

“So b–ch how we gonna play a show with no drums, no f—ing mics, and no motherf—ing guitars? See it’s out of my motherf—ing control!

“Y’all don’t even know what goes on behind the scenes. I had to fire my sound team twice,” Walker said during her live session. “I couldn’t find my passport and birth certificate. I had to be up at 5 a.m. to go to two different offices to get a new passport and birth certificate. By the time I got to Toronto, all I had time to do was check-in, wash my ass, and get to the venue. I didn’t even know I was motherf—-ing late.

“I go on stage when I’m told to go on stage. Drake told me he was going to come to my show, and I told him not to come because I suck.

“He comes — very grateful and nice man. He’s extremely sweet. The thing is, we only spoke for two minutes,” Walker said. “Him, Meek [Mill] , and some other n—s walked in. We say hello and take a picture. We probably exchanged about two sentences and then they said, ‘Summer, it’s time to go on stage.’ I did what I was supposed to do. If I had known motherf—-rs were waiting for four hours, I would’ve apologized.”

Summer Walker just went on IG Live to explain more on how the Canadian border held up her concert equipment, how this delayed her show in Toronto last night for hours, and how she only spoke to Drake for two minutes and left to finally do the performance. pic.twitter.com/8Nzfd3HXiV — Yuriy Andriyashchuk🇺🇦🇷🇺 (@YuriyATL404) November 26, 2019

Walker also posted the photo of her and Drake to her Instagram page, captioning it “memories.”

Earlier in November, Walker told her fans that she was cancelling 20 shows on her Over It tour due to her social anxiety.

In an Instagram video, the Playing Games singer explained why she was cancelling the dates.

“I’m not going to be able to finish this tour because it doesn’t really coexist with my social anxiety and my introverted personality,” the 23-year-old singer said. “I hope that people understand and respect that at the end of the day I’m a person, I have feelings, I get tired, I get sad. It’s just a lot.

“I don’t want to lose myself for someone else.”