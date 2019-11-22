Drake’s Pick 6ix restaurant closed: Management says flooding, landlord says unpaid rent

Send this page to someone via email

Drake’s Pick 6ix Sports restaurant has been closed due to unpaid rent, according to a notice by property management left on the door.

On Monday evening, Pick 6ix Sports first announced it was closed due to flooding.

READ MORE: Drake responds to getting booed off stage at Camp Flog Gnaw show

A note was later posted on Pick 6ix Sports’ door that read: “It saddens us to say that, due to unfortunate flooding inside the restaurant, Pick 6ix Sports will be closed until further notice.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We are working hard to effect repairs to ensure your future dining experiences with us will be pleasant ones. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you when we reopen.”

However, on Thursday there was a note from the property management posted above Pick 6ix’s notice, claiming that the lease has been terminated due to $67,514.73 in unpaid rent.

The notice claims that the lease was terminated by the landlord on Nov. 18 and was addressed to Jungle Lion Management.

READ MORE: Drake gifts Toronto Raptors with custom championship jackets

Jeff Darby, the restaurant’s operations manager, told Global News that Pick 6ix is “temporarily closed due to flooding that happened last week.”

“We have always paid rent on time and this month is no different, despite a number of issues with the building, including two floods in the past two years due to issues with the pipes,” Darby said. “We plan to continue to work with the landlord to resolve any misunderstanding and get back to repairing the restaurant from the water damage.

“We’ve asked the building management to remove the sign as it is not only unnecessary but also inaccurate. We want to thank our customers for their patience and hope to reopen again in the new year.”

Story continues below advertisement

Darby also provided Global News with photos of the water damage inside of Pick 6ix.

Jeff Darby / Pick 6ix

Jeff Darby / Pick 6ix

Jeff Darby / Pick 6ix

READ MORE: Drake partners with Canopy Growth to launch Toronto-based cannabis producer

According to Pick 6ix Sports’ voicemail, the restaurant will “be closed until March 2020” due to flooding.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the second time Pick 6ix has closed due to water damage.

The restaurant closed in summer 2018 “for renovations following extensive damage from a storm.”

The doors reopened in March 2018 after remaining closed for months and the restaurant was re-branded from Pick 6ix to Pick 6ix Sports.

A news release said Pick 6ix Sports would have a “new menu featuring fresh, modern pub fare” offering “elevated bar classics” such as burgers, pizza and wings.

Global News has reached out to Pick 6ix Sports for comment.