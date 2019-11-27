Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Keremeos RCMP ask for public assistance in finding a missing man

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 10:36 pm
.
. Photo courtesy RCMP

Keremeos RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who hasn’t been seen since November 24.

It’s possible that 45-year-old Martin Briere has left the Keremeos area and may be travelling to the Sunshine Coast or Vancouver Island.

He drives a black 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara with B.C. licence plate JS7 99M.

Photo courtesy RCMP

Briere may be with his large Newfoundland-Mastiff cross dog.

Briere is 5’9″, weighs 160 lbs, has brown and grey hair and a strong French accent.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPOkanaganKeremeossimilkameenBriereMartin Briere
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.