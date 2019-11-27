Keremeos RCMP ask for public assistance in finding a missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Keremeos RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who hasn’t been seen since November 24.

It’s possible that 45-year-old Martin Briere has left the Keremeos area and may be travelling to the Sunshine Coast or Vancouver Island.

He drives a black 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara with B.C. licence plate JS7 99M.

Photo courtesy RCMP

Briere may be with his large Newfoundland-Mastiff cross dog.

Briere is 5’9″, weighs 160 lbs, has brown and grey hair and a strong French accent.

