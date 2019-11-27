3 Winnipeg Blue Bombers named to CFL all-star squad

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson, Stanley Bryant and Winston Rose have even more reason to celebrate.

The three were named CFL all-stars Wednesday.

The Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 on Sunday to register their first Grey Cup title in 29 years.

On Thursday, Jefferson, a six-foot-seven, 245-pound defensive end, was named the CFL’s outstanding defensive player. And Bryant was a finalist to Hamilton’s Chris Van Zeyl as top lineman after winning the award the two previous seasons.

Bryant captured his fifth career all-star nod while Jefferson earned his third.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

Hamilton, which posted a CFL-best 15-3 record, placed nine players on the all-star squad.

That includes receiver Brandon Banks, who captured the outstanding player award after leading the league in receiving (club-record 112 catches, 1,550 yards, 13 TDs).

