3 Winnipeg Blue Bombers named to CFL all-star squad

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson, Stanley Bryant and Winston Rose have even more reason to celebrate.
The three were named CFL all-stars Wednesday.
The Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 on Sunday to register their first Grey Cup title in 29 years.
On Thursday, Jefferson, a six-foot-seven, 245-pound defensive end, was named the CFL’s outstanding defensive player. And Bryant was a finalist to Hamilton’s Chris Van Zeyl as top lineman after winning the award the two previous seasons.
Bryant captured his fifth career all-star nod while Jefferson earned his third.
Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.
Hamilton, which posted a CFL-best 15-3 record, placed nine players on the all-star squad.
That includes receiver Brandon Banks, who captured the outstanding player award after leading the league in receiving (club-record 112 catches, 1,550 yards, 13 TDs).
