Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

3 Winnipeg Blue Bombers named to CFL all-star squad

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 1:48 pm
Winnipeggers are crowding the downtown streets Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, to celebrate as Andrew Harris raises the cup to the end of a Grey Cup drought that lasted almost three decades. The city is hosting a parade this afternoon after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won their 11th Grey Cup with a 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Winnipeggers are crowding the downtown streets Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, to celebrate as Andrew Harris raises the cup to the end of a Grey Cup drought that lasted almost three decades. The city is hosting a parade this afternoon after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won their 11th Grey Cup with a 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson, Stanley Bryant and Winston Rose have even more reason to celebrate.

The three were named CFL all-stars Wednesday.

The Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 on Sunday to register their first Grey Cup title in 29 years.

READ MORE: Hundreds of fans greet the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as they return home with the Grey Cup

On Thursday, Jefferson, a six-foot-seven, 245-pound defensive end, was named the CFL’s outstanding defensive player. And Bryant was a finalist to Hamilton’s Chris Van Zeyl as top lineman after winning the award the two previous seasons.

‘We did it baby’: Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris celebrates at parade
‘We did it baby’: Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris celebrates at parade

Bryant captured his fifth career all-star nod while Jefferson earned his third.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Hundreds of fans greet the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as they return home with the Grey Cup

Hamilton, which posted a CFL-best 15-3 record, placed nine players on the all-star squad.

That includes receiver Brandon Banks, who captured the outstanding player award after leading the league in receiving (club-record 112 catches, 1,550 yards, 13 TDs).

Fans line the streets of downtown Winnipeg for the Grey Cup parade
Fans line the streets of downtown Winnipeg for the Grey Cup parade
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersHamilton Tiger CatsTeamAll-StarStarALL
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.