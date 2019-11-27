Menu

Man, 22, killed after being hit by two cars near Selkirk

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 2:10 pm
RCMP Selkirk detachment.
RCMP Selkirk detachment. RCMP

A man from Opaskwayak Cree Nation is dead after he was hit by two cars near Selkirk Tuesday night.

RCMP said the incident took place around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 9, just north of Selkirk’s Manitoba Avenue.

A 52-year-old SUV driver was headed south on the highway, when she saw a pedestrian in the middle of the road wearing dark clothing.

READ MORE: 2 people dead after separate fatal collisions in rural Manitoba

Police said she tried to avoid a collision, but hit the man. A second vehicle, heading north on Highway 9, was also unable to stop in time and hit the pedestrian.

Although both drivers stopped at the scene and immediately called 911, the 22-year-old man died of his injuries after being rushed to hospital.

Police said speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the incident, and the investigation continues with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

RCMPCollisionFatal CollisionRCMP ManitobaSelkirk RCMPhighway collisionOpaskwayak Cree Nation
