Man, 22, killed after being hit by two cars near Selkirk

A man from Opaskwayak Cree Nation is dead after he was hit by two cars near Selkirk Tuesday night.

RCMP said the incident took place around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 9, just north of Selkirk’s Manitoba Avenue.

A 52-year-old SUV driver was headed south on the highway, when she saw a pedestrian in the middle of the road wearing dark clothing.

Police said she tried to avoid a collision, but hit the man. A second vehicle, heading north on Highway 9, was also unable to stop in time and hit the pedestrian.

Although both drivers stopped at the scene and immediately called 911, the 22-year-old man died of his injuries after being rushed to hospital.

Police said speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the incident, and the investigation continues with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Last night at 8:45pm, #rcmpmb responded to a fatal pedestrian collision on #MBHwy9, just north of Manitoba Ave, in Selkirk. A 22yo male from OCN was standing in the middle of the hwy when he was struck by 2 vehicles. He was pronounced deceased at hospital. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 27, 2019

