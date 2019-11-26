Calgary police union boss set to retire

Send this page to someone via email

Les Kaminski, the president of the Calgary Police Association (CPA), said Tuesday that he’s stepping down from both the Calgary Police Service (CPS) and the police union.

Kaminski is a 34-year veteran police officer and spent the last decade of his career working with the CPA, both on the board of directors and as president.

He said it was time for him to hand over the union reigns to a new CPA president.

“I’m done [and] I’m leaving on my own terms,” Kaminski said. “I accomplished what I set out to do.”

Kaminski said his focus on creating a better relationship between the police union and the CPS was the main goal during his time as CPA president.

READ MORE: Calgary Police Association president calls meeting, asks for ‘unity’

CPS Chief Mark Neufeld addressed Kaminski’s retirement at Tuesday’s Calgary Police Commission meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

Neufeld said that in his short time as chief, he’s seen the impact Kaminski has had on both the CPS and the union.

“[Kaminski] focused on the labour relations and the [CPA] role over the last number of years and by all accounts did a good job of that,” Neufeld said.”[Kaminski] is extremely passionate. I wish him well and thank him for all his contributions to the Calgary Police Service.”

Neufeld said the CPA will hold elections to replace Kaminski.

The CPA had not responded to Global News’ request for comment at the time of publishing.