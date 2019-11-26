Calgary police union boss set to retire

Les Kaminski, the president of the Calgary Police Association (CPA), said Tuesday that he’s stepping down from both the Calgary Police Service (CPS) and the police union.
Kaminski is a 34-year veteran police officer and spent the last decade of his career working with the CPA, both on the board of directors and as president.
He said it was time for him to hand over the union reigns to a new CPA president.
Kaminski said his focus on creating a better relationship between the police union and the CPS was the main goal during his time as CPA president.
CPS Chief Mark Neufeld addressed Kaminski’s retirement at Tuesday’s Calgary Police Commission meeting.
Neufeld said that in his short time as chief, he’s seen the impact Kaminski has had on both the CPS and the union.
Neufeld said the CPA will hold elections to replace Kaminski.
The CPA had not responded to Global News’ request for comment at the time of publishing.
