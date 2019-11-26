Town of Innisfil launches discount transit program for ‘vulnerable’ residents

Send this page to someone via email

Innisfil is launching a new discount transportation program, dubbed Fair Transit, for its “most vulnerable” residents.

Approved applicants will be exempt from the town’s transit program cap of 30 rides per month, receive two free return trips to the Innisfil Food Bank and receive 50 per cent off all Innisfil Transit fares.

“Uber Transit is excited to continue our partnership with the Town of Innisfil by making transportation affordable for riders who need it the most,” David Reiche, head of Uber Transit, said in a statement.

“We look forward to helping the town offer more discounts through Fair Transit on the existing Innisfil Transit program.”

Innisfil Transit utilizes UberPool, Uber’s carpooling service. It matches riders going in the same direction so they can share a vehicle and the cost of the ride.

Story continues below advertisement

Once applicants are approved for Fair Transit, the discounted fares will be applied directly to a user’s account, according to town officials.

“One of the most exciting pieces about our Innisfil Transit system is the ability to make enhancements just like this in no time,” Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin said in a statement.

“Through this new program we will provide meaningful, direct assistance to our population’s most vulnerable and do it in a way that doesn’t force an individual to face any stigma.”

Separately, the town is also launching a complete two-year evaluation of Innisfil Transit and is seeking feedback from residents online.



Innisfil Transit, a partnership between Uber and Innisfil, offers residents flat fare rides to popular destinations like the Barrie South Go station, the Innisfil Recreation Complex or the Innisfil Heights employment area.

There’s also a standard $5 discount applied to any other rides beginning or ending in Innisfil.

2:09 Ontario community pilots Uber as public transit plan Ontario community pilots Uber as public transit plan