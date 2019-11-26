Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police searching for 2 suspects involved in alleged home invasion

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 1:39 pm
Regina police are looking for two suspects who were involved in an alleged home invasion that took place on Montague Street on Monday night.
Regina police are looking for two suspects who were involved in an alleged home invasion that took place on Montague Street on Monday night. Taryn Snell / Global News

The Regina Police Service said they are searching for two suspects involved in an alleged home invasion that took place on Monday night.

Police said the incident happened at a home in the 1400 block of Montague Street at about 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Regina police looking for suspect involved in alleged home invasion, assault

Two men carrying a firearm entered the home and threatened its owners, according to police.

The occupants of the home were a 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. They were uninjured, police said.

READ MORE: Regina 18-year-old facing 26 charges in wake of home invasion

Police describe the first suspect as 25-30 years old, six-foot-two, fair-skinned and wearing all black. The second suspect was wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina PoliceRegina Police ServiceHome InvasionCrime StoppersGunFirearmRPSMontague Street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.