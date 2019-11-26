Regina police searching for 2 suspects involved in alleged home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service said they are searching for two suspects involved in an alleged home invasion that took place on Monday night.

Police said the incident happened at a home in the 1400 block of Montague Street at about 6 p.m.

Two men carrying a firearm entered the home and threatened its owners, according to police.

The occupants of the home were a 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. They were uninjured, police said.

Police describe the first suspect as 25-30 years old, six-foot-two, fair-skinned and wearing all black. The second suspect was wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

