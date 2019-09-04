Regina police looking for suspect involved in alleged home invasion, assault

The Regina Police Service say they are investigating an alleged home invasion, assault and robbery that happened on Monday.

Police said the incident took place in the 1200 block of Queen Street on Sept. 2. at about 11 p.m.

Early investigation indicates a man entered the home, assaulted a 49-year-old woman before demanding money and medication from the two people inside, according to police.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money, medication and other personal items, police said.

The second person inside the home was a 59-year-old man.

Police describe the suspect as five-foot-five-inches tall, about 125 pounds with a slim build, dressed in black with black sunglasses and had his face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.