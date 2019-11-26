Menu

Crime

Christmas lights cut twice at 2 homes in Belleville, police say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 11:43 am
Updated November 26, 2019 12:01 pm
Belleville police say two households have had the wires to their Christmas lights cut twice over the last few days.
Getty Images

It appears Belleville police are dealing with a Grinch who has vandalized Christmas decorations in the city.

Officers received a call on Monday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. that Christmas lights had been destroyed at an east-end home.

READ MORE: OPP, local police arrest 2 in connection with Belleville break and enters

The homeowner told police that someone had cut a cord attached to the light display, once on Sunday and again on Monday.

Police say they also got a call around 5 p.m. on Monday about lights being destroyed for the second time at a home in the Bridge Street West area.

Police are investigating these acts of vandalism and are asking anyone with information to call them.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BellevilleBelleville policeBelleville CrimeBelleville Christmas lightsBelleville police christmas lightsbelleville police vandalismChristmas lights belleville policevandalism belleville
