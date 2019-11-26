Snowfall warning issued for communities south and west of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for areas south and west of Calgary on Tuesday morning, saying 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected.

The warning includes Kananaskis, Canmore, Okotoks, High River, Claresholm.

According to the national weather agency, the snow will fall heavily in those areas Tuesday and continue into the evening with up to 50 centimetres expected in higher elevations.

“Heavy snow will taper off on Wednesday,” Environment Canada stated.

Drivers in the area are warned that visibility may be suddenly be reduced at times due to the heavy snow.

The snowfall warning doesn’t include the city of Calgary.

Global News meteorologist Jordan Witzel said he expects the city to see about five centimetres of snow on Tuesday, with an additional five to 10 centimetres on Wednesday.

According to Witzel, the forecasted high in Calgary on Tuesday is -4 C, dipping to -12 C on Wednesday.

The average high for Calgary this time of year is 0 C.