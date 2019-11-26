Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warning issued for communities south and west of Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 10:24 am
Snow covered mountains in Kananaskis Country prove tempting for ice climbers.
Snow covered mountains in Kananaskis Country prove tempting for ice climbers. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for areas south and west of Calgary on Tuesday morning, saying 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected.

The warning includes Kananaskis, Canmore, Okotoks, High River, Claresholm.

According to the national weather agency, the snow will fall heavily in those areas Tuesday and continue into the evening with up to 50 centimetres expected in higher elevations.

“Heavy snow will taper off on Wednesday,” Environment Canada stated.

Drivers in the area are warned that visibility may be suddenly be reduced at times due to the heavy snow.

READ MORE: Planning a winter getaway: Chasing the sun, exploring the Rockies or enjoying Calgary

The snowfall warning doesn’t include the city of Calgary.

Global News meteorologist Jordan Witzel said he expects the city to see about five centimetres of snow on Tuesday, with an additional five to 10 centimetres on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Witzel, the forecasted high in Calgary on Tuesday is -4 C, dipping to -12 C on Wednesday.

The average high for Calgary this time of year is 0 C.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowEnvironment CanadaAlberta weatherSnowfall WarningCanmoreHigh RiverOkotoksKananaskisClaresholmweather alertAlberta Weather Alert
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.