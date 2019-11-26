Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Halterm Container Terminal to rebrand as PSA Halifax

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 10:27 am
Shipping containers are moved at the Halterm Container Terminal in Halifax on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. The site is now known as PSA Halifax.
Shipping containers are moved at the Halterm Container Terminal in Halifax on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. The site is now known as PSA Halifax. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax’s container terminal is getting a new name and logo.

The Halterm Container Terminal will now be known as PSA Halifax.

READ MORE: Eastern Canada’s largest container terminal sold to Singapore-based operator

The decision to rebrand comes after PSA International Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based port operator, announced earlier this year that it would be purchasing Halterm from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.

“We are proud of our history dating back to 1969. While developing new capabilities, greater capacity and further strengthening our bench, it is with pride that our team now becomes PSA Halifax,” said Kim Holtermand, CEO and managing director of PSA Halifax.

READ MORE: Port of Halifax outlines plan to expand south-end container terminal

“Our new name, PSA Halifax, reflects our port city focus and vision as well as our aspiration to be recognized among existing and new customers as Eastern Canada’s gateway for global trade in 2020 and for decades to come.”

Story continues below advertisement
Ottawa announces $47.5M in funding for upgrades to Port of Halifax and Windsor Street Exchange
Ottawa announces $47.5M in funding for upgrades to Port of Halifax and Windsor Street Exchange

PSA beat out several bids for Halterm, including a joint bid by Canadian National Railway Co. and a partner.

The terminal is PSA International’s first coastal terminal in Canada and the only container terminal that can service mega container vessels.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxPort Of HalifaxEastern canadacontainer terminalHaltermHalifax TerminalHalterm Container TerminalKim HoltermandMacquarie Infrastructure PartnersPSA HalifaxPSA International
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.