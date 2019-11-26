Halterm Container Terminal to rebrand as PSA Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax’s container terminal is getting a new name and logo.

The Halterm Container Terminal will now be known as PSA Halifax.

The decision to rebrand comes after PSA International Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based port operator, announced earlier this year that it would be purchasing Halterm from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.

“We are proud of our history dating back to 1969. While developing new capabilities, greater capacity and further strengthening our bench, it is with pride that our team now becomes PSA Halifax,” said Kim Holtermand, CEO and managing director of PSA Halifax.

“Our new name, PSA Halifax, reflects our port city focus and vision as well as our aspiration to be recognized among existing and new customers as Eastern Canada’s gateway for global trade in 2020 and for decades to come.”

PSA beat out several bids for Halterm, including a joint bid by Canadian National Railway Co. and a partner.

The terminal is PSA International’s first coastal terminal in Canada and the only container terminal that can service mega container vessels.