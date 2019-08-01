Eastern Canada’s largest container terminal sold to Singapore-based operator

A Singapore-based port operator has completed its purchase of the Halterm Container Terminal, located in the Port of Halifax.

PSA International Pte Ltd., announced on Wednesday evening that it concluded the purchase for the terminal from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners after formal approval by regulatory authorities.

READ MORE: Eastern Canada’s largest container terminal sold to Singapore-based port operator

Macquarie had announced in May that it had reached a deal to sell the Halterm terminal, the largest container terminal in Eastern Canada

PSA reportedly beat out several bids for Halterm, including a joint bid by the Canadian National Railway Co., and an undisclosed partner.

The Singapore-based port operator will acquire Penn Terminals in Philadelphia as part of the deal.

WATCH: Ottawa announces $47.5M in funding for upgrades to Port of Halifax and Windsor Street Exchange

With files from The Canadian Press