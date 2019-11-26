‘It was fully engulfed’: Vehicle goes up in flames on KLO Road

Send this page to someone via email

It was a startling night for one Kelowna resident, who looked out of the window when he heard a car alarm going off and saw his neighbour’s vehicle going up in flames.

Keaton Hubner said he grabbed his keys and a fire extinguisher before sprinting down the stairs.

“I lose my shoes on the way, and I hop the fence and jump over, and I’m like two feet away from it, and I empty the extinguisher,” he said.

“And then I realized it wasn’t doing anything, and I backed off and then firefighters came up and continued to put it out.”

Emergency crews rushed to the 900-block of KLO road shortly before 9 p.m.

The red Ford Focus was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, Keaton said.

Story continues below advertisement

Nobody was injured in the fire, according to officials at the scene.

The car appeared to be a writeoff.

RCMP at the scene said the blaze is not considered suspicious.