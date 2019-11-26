Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

‘It was fully engulfed’: Vehicle goes up in flames on KLO Road

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 1:47 am
Neighbour describes trying to douse Kelowna vehicle fire
Kelowna resident Keaton Hubner describes rushing out of his apartment without any shoes to try to extinguish a neighbour's car fire.

It was a startling night for one Kelowna resident, who looked out of the window when he heard a car alarm going off and saw his neighbour’s vehicle going up in flames.

Keaton Hubner said he grabbed his keys and a fire extinguisher before sprinting down the stairs.

Related News

“I lose my shoes on the way, and I hop the fence and jump over, and I’m like two feet away from it, and I empty the extinguisher,” he said.

“And then I realized it wasn’t doing anything, and I backed off and then firefighters came up and continued to put it out.”

READ MORE: Province says Kelowna’s McCurdy Road supportive housing project will proceed as planned

Emergency crews rushed to the 900-block of KLO road shortly before 9 p.m.

The red Ford Focus was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, Keaton said.

Story continues below advertisement

Nobody was injured in the fire, according to officials at the scene.

READ MORE: Public safety could be at risk, says new report on the understaffed Kelowna RCMP detachment

The car appeared to be a writeoff.

RCMP at the scene said the blaze is not considered suspicious.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaFireKelowna Fire DepartmentCar FireVehicle Fireklo
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.