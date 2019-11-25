Kelowna man seeks bail on August arson charge

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old Kelowna man who was restrained by neighbours following a suspicious fire in Rutland is looking to be released from custody.

Brendan Gerelle has been charged with arson in relation to an inhabited property.

Just after midnight on Aug. 30, RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department were called to a carriage-house fire in the 800 block of Galbraith Place.

“Prior to the arrival of police, local residents stopped and restrained the man they believed to be responsible for the fire, effecting a citizens arrest,” Cpl. Meghan Foster said after the fire.

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section along with the Kelowna Fire Department gathered evidence that led to the arson charge, according to Cpl. Foster.

Residents living at the Glabraith Place home were on edge after they had been victims of three suspicious car fires earlier in the summer.

A neighbour’s vehicle was reportedly torched Aug. 24.

Gerelle has not been charged with any other crimes.

