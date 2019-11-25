Menu

Crime

Kelowna man seeks bail on August arson charge

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 5:02 pm
Updated November 25, 2019 5:04 pm
Fire investigators collect evidence at house fire Aug. 30 in Kelowna. .
Global News

A 24-year-old Kelowna man who was restrained by neighbours following a suspicious fire in Rutland is looking to be released from custody.

Brendan Gerelle has been charged with arson in relation to an inhabited property.

Arrest made in connection with suspicious early-morning fire in Kelowna
Arrest made in connection with suspicious early-morning fire in Kelowna

Just after midnight on Aug. 30, RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department were called to a carriage-house fire in the 800 block of Galbraith Place.

“Prior to the arrival of police, local residents stopped and restrained the man they believed to be responsible for the fire, effecting a citizens arrest,” Cpl. Meghan Foster said after the fire.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Arrest made in suspicious overnight Kelowna house fire

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section along with the Kelowna Fire Department gathered evidence that led to the arson charge, according to Cpl. Foster.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents living at the Glabraith Place home were on edge after they had been victims of three suspicious car fires earlier in the summer.

A neighbour’s vehicle was reportedly torched Aug. 24.

Gerelle has not been charged with any other crimes.

READ MORE: Kelowna family living in fear after 3rd vehicle set ablaze

