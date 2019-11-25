Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police issue arrest warrant for man in sexual assault investigation

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 7:21 pm
Updated November 25, 2019 7:22 pm
Arrest warrant issued for man facing sexual assault charge in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police have released a photo in hopes of locating Ernest Jimmy, 41, who faces charges that include sexual assault. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Saskatoon police are trying to locate a 41-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ernest Jimmy, according to a press release on Nov. 25.

Sexual assault charge after forcible confinement allegation in Saskatoon

Police said he is facing charges of sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement with a gun.

He is described as six feet tall and 200 pounds, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

No other details about the investigation were released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Preeceville, Sask. man given 10 years in federal prison for 2017 sexual assault
Preeceville, Sask. man given 10 years in federal prison for 2017 sexual assault
