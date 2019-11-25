Saskatoon police issue arrest warrant for man in sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are trying to locate a 41-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ernest Jimmy, according to a press release on Nov. 25.

Police said he is facing charges of sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement with a gun.

He is described as six feet tall and 200 pounds, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

No other details about the investigation were released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

