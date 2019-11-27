Menu

Crime

Officers Taser sexual assault suspect during chase: Saskatoon police

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 10:56 am
Saskatoon police said a foot chase ended when a conducted energy weapon was used on Ernest Jimmy.
Saskatoon police said a foot chase ended when a conducted energy weapon was used on Ernest Jimmy. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Saskatoon police said officers had to Taser a man who was wanted in a sexual assault investigation.

Police said Ernest Jimmy, 41, was found at a home in the 400 block of Douglas Crescent on Wednesday morning.

During the arrest, police said Jimmy took off and led officers on a foot chase.

Police said it ended when a conducted energy weapon was used on Jimmy.

He was then assessed at the scene by paramedics before being taken to detention, police said.

Jimmy is facing charges of sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement with a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody pending his first court appearance.

Saskatoon Police Service said the use of the Taser will be reviewed in accordance with policy.

