Canada

Shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries: Saskatoon police

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 1:22 pm
Saskatoon police said a shooting at a home in the Kelsey-Woodlawn neighbourhood has left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Saskatoon police said a shooting at a home in the Kelsey-Woodlawn neighbourhood has left a man with life-threatening injuries. File / Global News

Saskatoon police believe a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries was not a random act.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North just after midnight on Monday for a report of an injured man.

Officers said a man was found at the Kelsey-Woodlawn neighbourhood residence with gunshot wounds.

The 33-year-old man was rushed to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries. There is no word from the police on his current condition.

Police have not released any other details and said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Members of the targeted enforcement section continue to investigate.

Saskatoon mayor says drugs to blame for weekend violence in city
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
