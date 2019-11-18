Man found armed with sawed-off rifle in apartment: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man found with a sawed-off rifle is facing a number of charges, according to Saskatoon police.

Police said they were called to the 700 block of Appleby Drive late Sunday morning for a report of suspicious activity involving a firearm.

Officers said they were told a man armed with a gun had knocked on an apartment door.

He was located in another apartment, police said.

A search turned up the sawed-off rifle, which was in the suspect’s waistband, a knife and brass knuckles, police said.

The 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing 12 charges, including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Story continues below advertisement

He was also wanted on outstanding warrants from both the Saskatoon Police Service and the RCMP, officials said.

1:45 Price of meth as low as $3 in Saskatoon Price of meth as low as $3 in Saskatoon