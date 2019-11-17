Saskatoon police seeking public’s help in locating robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect after a woman was assaulted and robbed in a parking lot.

The Saskatoon Police Service responded to a robbery in the 1400 block of 22nd Street West on Saturday evening.

At roughly 10:40 p.m., a woman was approached by the suspect in a parking lot, asking for a cigarette. She did not comply and was then assaulted by the suspect, who took her purse and phone and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a woman 20 to 25 years of age and five-feet-five inches tall with a slim build. She was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black boots. She has long black hair.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement