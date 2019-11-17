Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police seeking public’s help in locating robbery suspect

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 10:50 am
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect after a woman was assaulted and robbed in a parking lot.

The Saskatoon Police Service responded to a robbery in the 1400 block of 22nd Street West on Saturday evening.

At roughly 10:40 p.m., a woman was approached by the suspect in a parking lot, asking for a cigarette. She did not comply and was then assaulted by the suspect, who took her purse and phone and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a woman 20 to 25 years of age and five-feet-five inches tall with a slim build. She was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black boots. She has long black hair.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Bear spray deployed at officer during foot chase, Saskatoon police say

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BusinessSaskatchewanRobberySaskatoon Police ServiceSuspectSaskatoonWest side22nd St. West
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.