Politics

Provincial employment services rebranded to WorkingNB

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 4:52 pm
Updated November 25, 2019 5:09 pm
N.B. rebranding employment programs
WATCH: The New Brunswick government is rebranding employment programs to meet the needs of a changing workforce. Travis Fornum reports.

The New Brunswick government is rebranding provincial employment programs to meet the needs of a changing workforce.

According to Trevor Holder, the province’s post-secondary education, training and labour minister, 120,000 New Brunswickers are expected to retire over the next decade.

“Quite frankly,” Holder says, “we can deny it or we can continue to work towards making sure that we take this challenge and turn it into an opportunity.”

With those figures looming, the province has decided to revamp provincial employment services.

“The way the department supports communities, workers and employers is based on a 1970s manpower model that no longer applies,” says Holder.

The current model sees most programs run out of regional employment development offices, which operate under varying names.

Those are set to be rebranded as WorkingNB.

Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder announces rebrand of New Brunswick’s employment services.
And it isn’t just a name change. Programs and services will be altered to step away from standard-fits, and customized for each client or business’ unique goals.

Offices province-wide will see the name change take effect beginning this week, with the full rebrand on programs and services rolling out through March.

