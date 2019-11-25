Menu

Crime

4 arrested after year-long investigation into Winkler gun robbery

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 1:37 pm
Arrests made in Winkler firearms robbery
Four men are facing firearm trafficking charges after a year-long investigation into "a large number" of stolen weapons from a business in Winkler.

On Nov. 27, 2018, thieves backed a stolen truck through the front of Dominion Outdoors. At the time, police said 35 guns were taken.

To date, police say only five handguns and one long gun have been recovered.

READ MORE: Guns, rifles, handguns, crossbow, knives, swords stolen in two major thefts in Brandon, Winkler

Winkler police said Monday the investigation involved several police services across the prairie provinces.

Brett David Kehler, 23, was arrested in Winkler in April of this year.

Also in April, Corbin James Seniuk, 20, was arrested in Alberta and brought into police custody in Manitoba.

Gage Randall Fletcher, 20, and Valeri Plaksin, 23, were arrested in Alberta in June and September respectively before being brought to Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Winnipeg foursome in custody after Furby zip gun raid

All four are facing a long list of charges including conspiracy, breaking, entering and stealing firearms, possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Winkler police continue to investigate.

