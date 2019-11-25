Guelph man injured in ‘targeted’ shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a shooting inside a home on Sunday night was targeted and that there is no concern for public safety.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Speedvale Avenue and Stevenson Street after an argument ended with a man being shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are looking for two men who left the home after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7112.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted through their website.

