Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police release video in connection to knife-point robbery

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 22, 2019 12:02 pm
Guelph police release video in connection to knife-point robbery
Guelph police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection to a knife-point robbery in the city's downtown core.

Guelph police have released surveillance video after a man was robbed of his cash outside of a downtown bank on the afternoon of Nov. 10.

Police said the victim had just used the ATM at around noon in the area of St. George’s Square when a man wearing black clothing approached him from behind and demanded he turn over all his money.

The suspect was reportedly held a six-inch fishing knife and the victim handed over the cash.  No injuries were reported in the incident.

READ MORE: Guelph police looking for suspect after downtown knife-point robbery

The suspect fled the area but not before he was captured on nearby surveillance cameras. Guelph police are asking for the public assistance in identifying him.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators pointed out that he was wearing a blue bandana with white polka dots and white Nike high top sneakers with a black swoosh logo, black sole and black laces.

Anyone with information can call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7112. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimedowntown guelphGuelph police robberyGuelph robbery videoKnife point robbery Guelph
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.