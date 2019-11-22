Guelph police release video in connection to knife-point robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police have released surveillance video after a man was robbed of his cash outside of a downtown bank on the afternoon of Nov. 10.

Police said the victim had just used the ATM at around noon in the area of St. George’s Square when a man wearing black clothing approached him from behind and demanded he turn over all his money.

The suspect was reportedly held a six-inch fishing knife and the victim handed over the cash. No injuries were reported in the incident.

READ MORE: Guelph police looking for suspect after downtown knife-point robbery

The suspect fled the area but not before he was captured on nearby surveillance cameras. Guelph police are asking for the public assistance in identifying him.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators pointed out that he was wearing a blue bandana with white polka dots and white Nike high top sneakers with a black swoosh logo, black sole and black laces.

Anyone with information can call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7112. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.