Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police looking for suspect after downtown knife-point robbery

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 21, 2019 11:20 am
Guelph police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a knife-point robbery. .
Guelph police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a knife-point robbery. . Guelph police

Guelph police say they are looking for a suspect after a man was robbed of his cash at knifepoint in the city’s downtown core on the afternoon of Nov. 10.

Police said the victim had just used the ATM at a bank when a man approached him from behind and demanded he turn all his money over.

The suspect was reportedly holding a six-inch fishing knife. The victim gave him the cash before fleeing the area, police said.

READ MORE: Guelph security guard assaulted at downtown bar, police say

Guelph police have released a photo of the alleged suspect and are asking anyone with information about him to come forward.

He was wearing a dark hoodie, a blue bandana around his forehead, a dark face covering over his mouth, and black and white, hightop Nike sneakers.

Story continues below advertisement

The lead investigator can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7112. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.

Barrie police continue search for armed robbery suspects
Barrie police continue search for armed robbery suspects
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimedowntown guelphdowntown guelph crimeknife point robberyGuelph knife point robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.