Guelph police looking for suspect after downtown knife-point robbery

Guelph police say they are looking for a suspect after a man was robbed of his cash at knifepoint in the city’s downtown core on the afternoon of Nov. 10.

Police said the victim had just used the ATM at a bank when a man approached him from behind and demanded he turn all his money over.

The suspect was reportedly holding a six-inch fishing knife. The victim gave him the cash before fleeing the area, police said.

Guelph police have released a photo of the alleged suspect and are asking anyone with information about him to come forward.

He was wearing a dark hoodie, a blue bandana around his forehead, a dark face covering over his mouth, and black and white, hightop Nike sneakers.

The lead investigator can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7112. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.

