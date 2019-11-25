Menu

Crime

Montreal archdiocese hires retired judge to conduct independent probe of Brian Boucher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2019 10:36 am
Brian Boucher was arrested in March 2017.
Brian Boucher was arrested in March 2017. Global News

Montreal’s archdiocese has hired a former Quebec Superior Court justice to investigate the case of a priest found guilty of sexually abusing two boys.

Pepita G. Capriolo will conduct the independent investigation into Rev. Brian Boucher, a priest who was sentenced in March to eight years behind bars.

The archdiocese says in a statement it wants to get to the bottom of how the complaints and concerns about Boucher were handled.

READ MORE: Montreal priest sentenced to 8 years for sexually abusing 2 underage boys

Boucher worked in 10 Montreal-area churches between 1985 and 2015.

The abuse took place at two churches, between 1995 and 1999 in the case of one victim and between 2008 and 2011 in the other.

Story continues below advertisement

Capriolo will need to determine a timeline of who knew what and come up with recommendations to improve procedures.

READ MORE: Montreal priest Brian Boucher pleads guilty in 2nd sex abuse trial

The diocese also says it is looking for a someone to conduct an audit of its archives after another retired judge appointed to do so in March died in July.

But it elected to name Capriolo to the Boucher probe so as not to delay it further.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
