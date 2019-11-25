7 people displaced after electrical fire damages house in Edmundston, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people have been displaced after a fire in an electrical system damaged a two-storey home in Edmundston, N.B.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday at a home on Rice Street.

All four of the apartments in the home were evacuated as a result of the fire.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross say they arranged emergency lodging and meals for three men and two women from two units.

Two men from two other apartments were able to arrange to stay with relatives for now.

There were no injuries in the blaze.

