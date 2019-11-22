Saint John’s historic Anglin house demolished

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John’s historic Anglin house has met its fate.

Eight days after the city approved a demolition application submitted by the property’s owner, the walls came down.

“I’m kind of still in disbelief that it’s actually happening,” says Janelle Russel, president of citizen-led Heritage Saint John.

“After there were so many prospective buyers that came forward and why we couldn’t come to a better conclusion.” Tweet This

Russell herself made an offer to buy the house with her father. The current owner, Ivano Andriani, declined.

“The story is that she used to hold plays in the barn and charge people one cent,” explains Russell, “before she grew up and became a famous Broadway actress.”

Encyclopedia Britannica calls Mary Margaret “one of the most brilliant actresses of her day.”

By 10:00 a.m., that once-makeshift theatre was flattened.

After double-checking the home was empty, the excavator was then turned on the main structure.

Saint John-based Byron Excavation took the job.

Business owner Byron Ackroyed was able to offer grieving history buffs a glimmer of hope.

“Byron really has been so accommodating through all of this,” Russell says.

“I never thought that I would be praising a demolition crew but really he’s tried to work with everyone, made sure that people that grew up in the home received pieces of it so that it can live on through everyone.”

With the house torn down, crews will now begin cleaning up the rubble.

As for what’s next: the property owner doesn’t have immediate plans for the site.