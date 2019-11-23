Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in 2018 crash that killed retired Abbotsford police sergeant

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 8:30 pm
Retired Sgt. Shinder Kirk was, for a time, one of the most visible faces of the fight against Lower Mainland gang violence. .
Retired Sgt. Shinder Kirk was, for a time, one of the most visible faces of the fight against Lower Mainland gang violence. . Global News

A B.C. man has been charged in connection with a crash that claimed the life of well-known retired Abbotsford police sergeant Shinder Kirk late last year.

A single count of driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act was sworn against 23-year-old Conrad Nikolaus Wetten on Nov. 15.

It’s alleged Wetten was behind the wheel of an eastbound Ford pickup truck when it collided head-on with a westbound Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Kirk on Cedar Road in south Nanaimo on Dec. 22, 2018.

Hundreds pack Abbotsford church to remember the life of Shinder Kirk
Hundreds pack Abbotsford church to remember the life of Shinder Kirk

The crash happened about one kilometre from the Cedar Road bypass and Highway 1.

Kirk, who was 59 years old, died at the scene. Two of his four passengers were airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The other two escaped with only minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Wetten and his female passenger suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

READ MORE: Retired Abbotsford police sergeant killed in Nanaimo crash

Kirk was a long-time fixture in the Lower Mainland gang war, serving as media spokesperson for the Abbotsford Police Department, the Integrated Gang Task Force and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU).

At the time of the crash, Nanaimo RCMP said alcohol and speed were not contributing factors but weather and road conditions had not been ruled out.

Wetten’s first court appearance is set for Dec. 17 in Nanaimo.

READ MORE: Tributes pour in for retired Abbotsford police officer killed in Nanaimo crash

In a separate incident on Dec. 10, 2018 — less than two weeks before the crash that killed Kirk — Wetten was stopped by South Island Highway Patrol RCMP in Ladysmith and accused of excessive speeding, driving without current number plates, and failing as a new driver to display his “N”.

A violation ticket on the trio of traffic offences was sworn against him on March 5.

Wetten is scheduled to appear in court in Duncan on Dec. 18 on the Ladysmith charges.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashNanaimoMVAMotor Vehicle ActAbbotsford Police DepartmentCombined Forces Special Enforcement Unitladysmithdriving without due care and attentionshinder kirkConrad Nikolaus WettenConrad WettenIntegrated Gang Task ForceShinder Kirk fatal crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.