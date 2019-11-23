Fredericton-area fire displaces family of 6: Red Cross

Send this page to someone via email

A family of six from the Fredericton area lost their house and belongings in a fire late Friday night, according to the Red Cross.

In a news release Saturday afternoon, the Canadian Red Cross said the fire occurred in Taymouth, N.B., about 25 kilometres north of Fredericton.

The Red Cross says the couple and their four children, ranging in ages from six to 22, were not injured, but they’re forced to stay with relatives for the time being.

They’re being assisted with emergency purchases of clothing, food and personal-care items.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

