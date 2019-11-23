Menu

Canada

Fredericton-area fire displaces family of 6: Red Cross

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 1:45 pm
The cause of the fire has still not been confirmed. .
The Canadian Red Cross

A family of six from the Fredericton area lost their house and belongings in a fire late Friday night, according to the Red Cross.

In a news release Saturday afternoon, the Canadian Red Cross said the fire occurred in Taymouth, N.B., about 25 kilometres north of Fredericton.

READ MORE: 14 people displaced after rooming house fire in Fredericton: Red Cross

The Red Cross says the couple and their four children, ranging in ages from six to 22, were not injured, but they’re forced to stay with relatives for the time being.

They’re being assisted with emergency purchases of clothing, food and personal-care items.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireNew BrunswickFrederictonRed CrossCanadian Red CrossTaymouthTaymouth fire
