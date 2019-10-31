Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

14 people displaced after rooming house fire in Fredericton: Red Cross

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 2:20 pm
Updated October 31, 2019 5:39 pm
Crews investigating cause of fire if Fredericton
Fire crews were able to put out a blaze in Fredericton early Thursday morning, but as Megan Yamoah reports, investigators are now trying to sort out how it was caused.

The Canadian Red Cross says 14 people have been displaced after a fire at a rooming house in Fredericton on Thursday.

The fire at the two-storey home was reported at approximately 5:15 a.m.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating Halifax hit-and-run that left 15-year-old injured

David McKinley, assistant deputy chief of the Fredericton Fire Department, said five trucks and 17 firefighters responded to the scene.

Police and fire crews could still be observed on scene at 9:30 a.m.

Emergency lodging, meals, clothing purchases and other basic necessities have been arranged by the Canadian Red Cross volunteers for 11 adults who were at the home.

Family of 5 displaced after fire in Durham Bridge, N.B.
Family of 5 displaced after fire in Durham Bridge, N.B.

Others were able to make their own arrangements or were away at the time of the fire, the organization said.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries have been reported and McKinley said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireNew BrunswickFrederictonCanadian Red CrossFredericton Police ForceRooming HouseFredericton FireFredericton Fire Department
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.