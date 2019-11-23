Menu

Canada

Tensions rise as CN Rail strike enters 5th day, talks still underway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2019 7:56 am
WATCH: Farmers in Quebec rally, calling for end to CN Rail strike

The strike at CN Rail is entering its fifth day with tensions rising — and still no end in sight.

Meantime, the federal government is urging the railway and its striking workers to continue talks, suggesting it’s the fastest, and fairest, way to resolve a dispute that has stopped freight trains across the country.

READ MORE: CN Rail strike puts Quebec on propane notice, but Ontario isn’t far behind

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters yesterday in Montreal where the talks are going on that bargaining with the help of a mediator is the way to go.

He says the legislation would be both undesirable and would take longer to get workers back on the job.

Garneau says CN strike impact is felt across the country, mediation needed

Garneau says the Liberal government is very aware of the negative impact the strike is having, noting Canadians are not only inconvenienced by it but in some cases, — as he puts it — are “pretty stressed by this.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Why are CN rail workers striking and what do they want?

Meanwhile, the Teamsters union claims Quebec’s propane shortage “appears to be largely manufactured” by CN Rail.

Garneau says there are 100 rail cars of propane on their way from Edmonton to Quebec.

