St. James strip mall taped off by Winnipeg police

Part of a St. James strip mall was taped off by police Friday night.

At least six police cars were seen in the Moray Plaza, near the corner of Moray and Ness.

Several other vehicles were parked in the area police blocked off and officers were seen laying down evidence markers.

Police were also seen entering several businesses in the strip mall.

An officer on scene said police arrived around 7:30 p.m. and they were still at the mall several hours later.

Police have not provided any information at this time as to what happened.