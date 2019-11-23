Menu

Crime

St. James strip mall taped off by Winnipeg police

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 12:45 am
Police were on scene at a St. James strip mall Friday night.
Police were on scene at a St. James strip mall Friday night. Kevin Hirschfield/Global News

Part of a St. James strip mall was taped off by police Friday night.

At least six police cars were seen in the Moray Plaza, near the corner of Moray and Ness.

Several other vehicles were parked in the area police blocked off and officers were seen laying down evidence markers.

Police were also seen entering several businesses in the strip mall.

Story continues below advertisement

An officer on scene said police arrived around 7:30 p.m. and they were still at the mall several hours later.

Police have not provided any information at this time as to what happened.

 

 

