Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

‘It’s really fun’: Crokicurl launches in Toronto

By Albert Delitala Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 8:28 pm
Crokicurl lands in Toronto
The Canadian hybrid sport of Crokicurl has come to Toronto for the first time. The blend of crokinole and curling will be available at the Stackt Market until March. Albert Delitala reports.

The popular Canadian hybrid sport known as “crokicurl” has arrived in Toronto for the first time.

On Friday, The Stackt Market at Bathurst and Front Streets opened its installation of the game, which uses an ice rink and combines aspects of curling and the board game crokinole, as part of its winter activities.

READ MORE: Winter can get expensive. Here’s how to avoid overspending

“It’s really fun,” said Callen Davies Devos, 6, who was among the first to participate.

Tweet This

“And, like, it’s outside — and everybody likes to be outside.”

His father, Philippe Devos, brought him and his friend to play during their day off school.

“They’re loving it,” Devos said. “I mean, the rock’s a bit heavy for them, but they don’t seem to mind me helping. You can see they’re excited. They’re competitive.”

Story continues below advertisement

The crokicurl installation is the first in the world to include refrigeration, Stackt spokesperson Eli Klein told Global News. He said the technology allows the rink to open earlier in the season and stay open until March, not a small feat for Toronto’s unpredictable climate.

“We built a custom Zamboni, custom scraper, custom rocks — just because we needed it to be specific to what the Toronto experience would be,” he said.

Crokicurl was invented by Winnipeg’s Pubic City Architecture in 2017 and quickly spread to other cities such as Saskatoon and Calgary.

READ MORE: Crokicurl returns to Saskatoon’s Broadway

“I think that it’s really popular for people all across Canada because it’s new for everybody,” said Liz Wreford, a principal landscape architect at the firm.

“It’s not something that really anybody is an expert at.”

Tweet This

Each session costs $40 for 50 minutes with up to 24 players. Wednesdays are free of charge but still require a reservation. It is closed on Mondays.

 

Curlingwinter activitiesToronto WinterCrokicurlToronto ChristmasCrokinoleStackt markettoronto winter activities
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.