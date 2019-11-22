Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Charges dropped against Niagara police officer accused of shooting fellow officer

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2019 6:11 pm
Updated November 22, 2019 6:24 pm
Niagara Regional Police, OPP and the SIU attend a scene near Effingham Street and Roland Road in Pelham, Ont., where a Niagara Regional Police officer was shot by a fellow officer, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett.
Niagara Regional Police, OPP and the SIU attend a scene near Effingham Street and Roland Road in Pelham, Ont., where a Niagara Regional Police officer was shot by a fellow officer, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

The charges against an Ontario police officer accused of shooting a fellow police officer a year ago have been dropped, lawyers said Friday.

Det.-Sgt. Shane Donovan of the Niagara Regional Police had been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in relation to the incident, which sent his colleague Const. Nathan Parker to hospital with serious injuries.

The pair had been investigating a traffic collision in Pelham, Ont., on Nov. 29, 2018, when they became involved in an altercation.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog charges Niagara officer after Pelham shooting

Donovan’s lawyer, Joanne Mulcahy, said the charges against her client were withdrawn on Friday because the prosecutor felt there was no reasonable chance of conviction.

“Det.-Sgt. Donovan thanks (Crown attorney) Ian Bulmer and the Ministry of the Attorney General for making the right decision in this matter,” Mulcahy said, echoing comments she made in court. “Det. Sgt. Donovan believes that his actions were fully necessary, fully justified and in defence of his life.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mulcahy declined to say what those actions were, citing the ongoing case against Parker, in which her client is expected to be a key witness.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog says Niagara officer shot his gun ‘multiple times,’ wounding other cop

She said Donovan will tell the court the same thing he told the Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, when it investigated the incident.

Bulmer confirmed the charges against Donovan were dropped, while Parker’s lawyer said he “cannot fathom” the decision not to proceed with the case against Donovan.

“No theory of the case justifies Sgt. Donovan’s discharging of his firearm multiple times into my client’s body,” Joseph Markson wrote in an email. “My client, who is still recovering from nine bullet wounds, is shocked and shaken.”

Parker faces three assault charges in the same incident, laid by the Ontario Provincial Police two months after the SIU charged Donovan.

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
PoliceHamOntSIUAttempted MurderChargesNiagaraSt. CatharinesofficerNRPSCasePelhamConstableSergeantdet sgt shane donovanniagara officer shotconst. nathan parker
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.