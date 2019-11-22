Menu

Crime

High-risk offender wanted again by Edmonton police for breaching conditions

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 5:57 pm
Updated November 22, 2019 6:00 pm
Paul Michael Egotak, 29: Violent Offender.
Paul Michael Egotak, 29: Violent Offender. Courtesy: Edmonton police

Edmonton police are once again looking for a 29-year-old high-risk offender wanted on warrants, who allegedly breached conditions of his court order.

Paul Michael Egotak is wanted for breaching recognizance and four counts of breaching a peace bond.

He was previously released from custody in June but in July, Edmonton police were looking for him, saying he had breached conditions.

At the time of his release, he was put under a number of conditions including a nightly curfew, to not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs or cannabis, not possess any drug paraphernalia, must not leave the city of Edmonton and must not be in possession of any weapons, including knives not being used to eat a meal.

READ MORE: Edmonton police looking for ‘high-risk’ offender

On Friday, police said Egotak is considered to be a violent offender, “most notably while under the influence of substances” and “poses a great risk to the public.”

Story continues below advertisement

EPS didn’t specify which conditions Egotak allegedly violated.

Police describe Egotak as 5’3″, weighing 134 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he is dangerous and stressed he should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact EPS immediately at 780-423-4567.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeCourt orderEdmonton violent offenderEdmonton high risk offenderedmonton warrantsPaul Michael Egotak
