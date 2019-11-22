High-risk offender wanted again by Edmonton police for breaching conditions

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are once again looking for a 29-year-old high-risk offender wanted on warrants, who allegedly breached conditions of his court order.

Paul Michael Egotak is wanted for breaching recognizance and four counts of breaching a peace bond.

He was previously released from custody in June but in July, Edmonton police were looking for him, saying he had breached conditions.

At the time of his release, he was put under a number of conditions including a nightly curfew, to not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs or cannabis, not possess any drug paraphernalia, must not leave the city of Edmonton and must not be in possession of any weapons, including knives not being used to eat a meal.

On Friday, police said Egotak is considered to be a violent offender, “most notably while under the influence of substances” and “poses a great risk to the public.”

EPS didn’t specify which conditions Egotak allegedly violated.

Police describe Egotak as 5’3″, weighing 134 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he is dangerous and stressed he should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact EPS immediately at 780-423-4567.