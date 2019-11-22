Menu

Crime

Drugs, guns, cash seized from Orangeville home: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 5:47 pm
Two men from Orangeville and a man and woman Shelburne have been charged with numerous drug trafficking-related offences, police say.
OPP say they’ve charged four people after drugs, guns and cash were seized from an Orangeville home in a drug-trafficking investigation Friday morning.

One of the men was also charged with a firearm-related offence, officers add.

The drugs seized consisted of cocaine that has a street value of about $30,000, OPP say.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Three of the accused were released on promise to appears, but one is being held in custody pending a bail hearing, police add.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

