JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna opens its doors

JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna opened its doors on Thursday evening, with scores of people celebrating the moment.

The house offers people a place to stay when family members undergo life-saving, specialist care at Kelowna General Hospital.

“The first families will be welcomed to JoeAnna’s House as early as this coming Monday,” said Darlene Haslock, operations manager at JoeAnna’s House. “We expect to be at full capacity by Christmas.”

The ‘turn on the lights’ opening occurred after two years of fundraising and construction. An open house will take place Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Every person here owns a little piece of JoeAnna’s House,” said Doug Rankmore, KGH Foundation CEO.

“Because you give, families from across the Southern Interior who are facing some of the most desperate moments of their lives will have a safe, warm place of refuge.”

Rankmore said fundraising for JoeAnna’s House exceeded its $8-million expectation, with donors giving more than $10 million.

According to the KGH Foundation, one out of every four beds at KGH is occupied by someone from outside the Central Okanagan.

“Our community saw a glaring need for a home like this, and our community came together to build it,” said Kelowna mayor Colin Basran.

“We already know we have some of the best medical services and professionals in the province, and now we have a home that will help families through the treatment and healing process.”

Christina Palmer, a mother from Penticton who is frequently in and out of hospital in Kelowna and Vancouver with her daughter, Charlotte, said she was “really grateful” to those who made the home a reality.

“It’s very emotional for me,” she said. “It’s so beautiful. I’m really grateful to everyone who made JoeAnna’s House possible so that out-of-town families like ours will have a place to stay while our loved ones are at KGH.”