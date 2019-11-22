Menu

Politics

Not enough funding, compliance in Manitoba foster care, says auditor general

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2019 1:32 pm
Norm Ricard says Manitoba doesn't have adequate ways to ensure sufficient funding or to make sure standards are met in foster homes.
Manitoba’s auditor general says the province doesn’t have adequate ways to ensure sufficient funding or to make sure standards are met in foster homes.

Norm Ricard says current practices don’t make sure that children are placed in homes that can deal with their needs.

He says foster homes must be properly managed by child and family services agencies, but he says that’s not always the case.

READ MORE: ‘I found hope within my culture’: former Winnipeg foster child shares difficult journey

Eight of 40 newly licensed foster homes that the auditor general examined didn’t meet licensing requirements.

Ricard says the province doesn’t have dedicated funding for home inspections, obtaining criminal records and child abuse registry checks.

His report says there are more than 9,600 children in foster homes or places of safety, which can include the homes of extended family members or treatment centres.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
