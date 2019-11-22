Smoking to blame for $3.7M south Edmonton apartment fire: ‘It’s very upsetting’

Send this page to someone via email

A resident who has lived in a south Edmonton apartment building for 14 years says he was very upset to learn a fire that forced nearly 200 people from their homes early Monday morning was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

“It’s very upsetting,” Charles Burrell said.

Fire crews were called to the 132-unit Strathmore Manor building at 29 Avenue and 109 Street just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The fire is the second at the building caused by smoking in less than a decade. In October 2011, a blaze started by improperly discarded smoking materials on a balcony caused more than $5 million in damage to the four-storey building.

On Thursday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed improperly discarded smoking materials were once again to blame.

EFRS did not comment further on where or exactly how the fire started, but said the overall damage is estimated to cost $3.7 million — $2.5 million to the structure and $1.2 million to contents.

“I’m pretty upset that it’s another smoker because this caused all this damage again,” Burrell said.

“That’s two fires that are caused by smokers. Maybe it’s time for the building to go non-smoking just because of how many fires have been caused in the last decade by fires,” Burrell said. “It makes me very angry and very upset that it’s another smoker carelessly throwing away their cigarettes.

“Easily fixed, yes. But people don’t seem to take care when they’re smoking and that is a problem.” Tweet This

The fire sent one firefighter to hospital with a back injury. No other injuries were reported.

EFRS said the building has now been turned back to the property owner. It’s not known how long the 170 displaced residents — which include 38 children and 11 seniors — will be out of their homes.

“They haven’t given us any definite times. My insurance company has suggested that we find another place to live,” Burell said.

“It does make me want to leave the building. It’s an all wooden construction so it’s something I would look at another place to live in, that is for sure.”

A man who said he was a manager at the property management company Capital Management Ltd. said he had no comment.