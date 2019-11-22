Menu

Smoking to blame for $3.7M south Edmonton apartment fire: ‘It’s very upsetting’

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 12:59 pm
Fire forces 200 people out of south Edmonton apartment
WATCH ABOVE: (Filed Monday, Nov. 18, 2019) Just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, crews were called to an apartment fire at Strathmore Manor in south Edmonton. Kendra Slugoski reports.

A resident who has lived in a south Edmonton apartment building for 14 years says he was very upset to learn a fire that forced nearly 200 people from their homes early Monday morning was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

“It’s very upsetting,” Charles Burrell said.

Fire crews were called to the 132-unit Strathmore Manor building at 29 Avenue and 109 Street just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Fire ravages south Edmonton apartment building for 2nd time in a decade

The fire is the second at the building caused by smoking in less than a decade. In October 2011, a blaze started by improperly discarded smoking materials on a balcony caused more than $5 million in damage to the four-storey building.

South Edmonton Strathmore Manor fire in 2011 caused $5M in damage
South Edmonton Strathmore Manor fire in 2011 caused $5M in damage

On Thursday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed improperly discarded smoking materials were once again to blame.

Story continues below advertisement

EFRS did not comment further on where or exactly how the fire started, but said the overall damage is estimated to cost $3.7 million — $2.5 million to the structure and $1.2 million to contents.

“I’m pretty upset that it’s another smoker because this caused all this damage again,” Burrell said.

“That’s two fires that are caused by smokers. Maybe it’s time for the building to go non-smoking just because of how many fires have been caused in the last decade by fires,” Burrell said. “It makes me very angry and very upset that it’s another smoker carelessly throwing away their cigarettes.

“Easily fixed, yes. But people don’t seem to take care when they’re smoking and that is a problem.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: Damage from smoking-related fires is on disturbing upward trend in Edmonton

The fire sent one firefighter to hospital with a back injury. No other injuries were reported.

EFRS said the building has now been turned back to the property owner. It’s not known how long the 170 displaced residents — which include 38 children and 11 seniors — will be out of their homes.

“They haven’t given us any definite times. My insurance company has suggested that we find another place to live,” Burell said.

“It does make me want to leave the building. It’s an all wooden construction so it’s something I would look at another place to live in, that is for sure.”

Story continues below advertisement

A man who said he was a manager at the property management company Capital Management Ltd. said he had no comment.

