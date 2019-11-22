Bombers’ Jefferson takes home CFL honours ahead of big game

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers won’t play for the Grey Cup until Sunday, but one player already has something to celebrate.

Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson picked up Most Outstanding Defensive Player honours at the CFL’s annual awards ceremony in Calgary Thursday night.

Jefferson’s win means back-to-back Bombers winning the defensive award, with teammate Adam Bighill taking home the prize in 2018.

A 21-year-old from Texas, Jefferson joined the Bombers in February 2019 after spending time with the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2019 Most Outstanding Defensive Player @Stmn_Willie_Bmn! #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/cvF3jnuUby — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 22, 2019

Jefferson’s award-winning season included a career-high 12 sacks, six forced fumbles and 16 pass knockdowns.

He was also voted to the 2019 CFL Players’ Association All-Star Team, along with teammates Bighill, Stanley Bryant, Mike Miller, and Winston Rose,

“I came here, got a chance to be with a new coach, be with some new players… be in a new system,” Jefferson told media after the ceremony.

“At the end of the day, I was still able to be me, still able to the dominant player that I know I am, and tonight they crowned me the most dominant player in the league, and I’m happy.” Tweet This