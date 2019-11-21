Menu

Hamilton Ticats’ Chris Van Zeyl named CLF’s top lineman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2019 10:17 pm
Updated November 21, 2019 10:19 pm
Tackle Chris Van Zeyl of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was named the CFL‘s top lineman Thursday night.

The six-foot-six, 312-pound Van Zeyl claimed the honour at the CFL awards banquet in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine league coaches.

Van Zeyl, a 36-year-old native of Fonthill, Ont., anchored an offensive line that helped Hamilton lead the CFL in passing yards (5,626), touchdowns (48) and net offence (395.1 yards per game).

Hamilton takes on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup on Sunday.

Winnipeg tackle Stanley Bryant was the finalist after winning the honour the previous two seasons. The six-foot-five, 313-pound native of Goldsboro, N.C., helped Winnipeg lead the CFL in rushing (147.9 yards per game) and pave the way for running back Andrew Harris to claim a third straight league rushing title (1,380 yards).

© 2019 The Canadian Press
