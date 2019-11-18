15 things to do at the 2019 Grey Cup Festival in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will go head to head in the 107th Grey Cup on Sunday, but even if you don’t have tickets to the big game, there are plenty of activities to enjoy in the days leading up to kickoff.

The 2019 Grey Cup Festival runs from Nov. 20 to 23, beginning with a free kickoff party at Stampede Park on Wednesday evening.

Here’s a look at 10 things you can do during the three-day festival:

Gear up for the Grey Cup at the Tim Hortons Kickoff Party

Start your Grey Cup celebration on Wednesday at the Big Four Roadhouse with a free kickoff party. The event includes live music and Canadian Football League alumni.

When: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 Where: Big Four Roadhouse, Stampede Park

Big Four Roadhouse, Stampede Park Cost: Free

Play mini-golf at the Indoor Family Zone

The 50,000-square-foot indoor area will have free family-friendly games like mini-golf and displays from the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame.

Where: Hall A, BMO Centre

Hall A, BMO Centre When: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.

6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23. Cost: Free

Take in a free concert at the TD Outdoor Stage

Festival-goers can watch free live performances by a number of Alberta-based artists at the TD Outdoor Stage.

Where: Lot 3, Stampede Park

Lot 3, Stampede Park When: 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and Thursday, Nov. 21, and 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.

6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and Thursday, Nov. 21, and 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23. Cost: Free

The Dungarees will perform at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The lineup for Thursday through Saturday is as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 21

High Steppin’ Daddy – 9:30 a.m.

The Heebee-jeebees 12 p.m.

Blake Reid Band – 2:30 p.m.

Mariya Stoke – 6:30 p.m.

Jocelyn Alice – 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

High Steppin’ Daddy – 9:30 a.m.

School of Rock – 12 p.m.

Blake Reid Band – 2:30 p.m.

JJ Shiplett – 6:30 p.m.

The Dudes – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

High Steppin’ Daddy – 9:30 a.m.

School of Rock – 12 p.m.

Blake Reid Band – 2:30 p.m.

Mocking Shadows – 6:30 p.m.

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald – 8 p.m.

Enter the ATCO Stratosphere

Venture inside the ATCO Stratosphere, a 60-foot-high inflatable dome with 360-degree video projection. The video screen, which is interactive, is seven times larger than an IMAX screen.

Where: Lot 3, Stampede Park

Lot 3, Stampede Park When: 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 21, Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.

6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 21, Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23. Cost: Free

The inside of the ATCO Stratosphere will be closed for private events during the following times:

Thursday, Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 from 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Watch Brett Kissel at the Fusion: Music + Grey Cup Indoor Tailgate Party

Canadian country singer Brett Kissel will headline the 18-plus Fusion: Music + Grey Cup event on Sunday, Nov. 24 that also includes performances by Dan Davidson and Nice Horse.

The party includes food, drinks and a star-studded lineup of performers who will take the stage both before and after the Grey Cup.

The party takes over the parking lot on the east side of McMahon Stadium and runs from noon until midnight.

Tickets are $95 and available through ticketmaster.ca.

Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Trail N.W.

McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Trail N.W. When: 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24

12 p.m. – 12 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 Cost: $95

Watch Our Lady Peace and I Mother Earth at the Big Four Roadhouse

Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth and the chart-topping Dear Rouge will perform at the Big Four Roadhouse on Saturday, Nov. 23 as part of the SiriusXM Saturday Night Concert.

Tickets to the 18-plus concert are $75 and available through ticketmaster.ca.

When: 7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 Where: Big Four Roadhouse, Stampede Park

Big Four Roadhouse, Stampede Park Cost: $75

Dance the night away at an EDM concert

Electronic dance music (EDM) will be taking over the heated tent on the east side of McMahon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Fusion: Music + Grey Cup music festival.

Australian sisters Nervo will headline the festival with Canadian EDM duo Young Bombs.

Tickets are $58 and available through ticketmaster.ca.

Watch fireworks light up the sky over Stampede Park

The Grey Cup Festival will feature a nightly fireworks display from Wednesday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 23, starting at 9 p.m. each night.

The fireworks, which can be viewed from Lot 3 at Stampede Park, are set to the sounds of Canadian country music.

Where: Lot 3, Stampede Park

Lot 3, Stampede Park When: Wednesday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. Cost: Free

Go tubing at the Jiffy Lube Tube Slide

Pull on your tuque and bring the kids to Stampede Park to test out a tubing park.

Take an inflatable tube for a ride down the 169-foot, three-lane slope.

When: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22.

6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22. Where: Lot 3, Stampede Park

Lot 3, Stampede Park Cost: Free

Check out barrel racing and bronc riding at the Grey Cup Rodeo

The Stampede Corral will be home to the first-ever Grey Cup Rodeo. Watch athletes compete in a variety of events, and take in performances by country musician George Canyon.

Tickets to the event are $25 and available through ticketmaster.ca.

Where: Corral, Stampede Park

Corral, Stampede Park When: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 Cost: $25

Show your love for the Calgary Stampeders at Stamps House

The Calgary Stampeders may not have made it to the 2019 Grey Cup, but fans will be able to show their support for the team at their home base in Hall B of the BMO Centre.

There’s a $10 cover to visit the Stamps House Team Party, which runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

The venue will also play a Calgary Flames game on Saturday morning as the team takes on the Philadelphia Flyers at 11 a.m. MT.

Where: Hall B, BMO Centre

Hall B, BMO Centre When: 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 12 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 and 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

7 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 12 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 and 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Cost: $10 cover

Show your love for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the Touchdown Manitoba Team Party

Visit The Palomino Room at the BMO Centre to meet up with other Blue Bombers fans ahead of the Grey Cup.

The event includes a player autograph session, a performance by the band Gong Show and cheer team performances.

When: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 Where: The Palomino Room, BMO Centre

The Palomino Room, BMO Centre Cost: $20

Show your love for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at the Eastern Social Hall

Cheer on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at their home base in the Palomino Room at the Eastern Social Hall Team Party on Friday, Nov. 22.

The 18-plus event is free and features live music and cheer teams from Hamilton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Where: Palomino Room, BMO Centre

Palomino Room, BMO Centre When: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22

8 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 Cost: Free

Support your favourite players at the Shaw CFL Awards

The 2019 CFL Awards will be presented at the Saddledome from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Tickets start at $105 and are available through ticketmaser.ca.

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. When: 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Cost: $105+

Get ready for the game at the Grey Cup Outdoor Tailgate Party

The parking lot on the east side of McMahon Stadium will be home to the Grey Cup Outdoor Tailgate Party on Sunday.

The event will feature drinks, traditional tailgate fare and performances by a Tragically Hip tribute band called Practically Hip.

Tickets are $35 and available at ticketmaster.ca.

Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Trail N.W.

McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Trail N.W. When: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 Cost: $35