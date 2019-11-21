Menu

Canada

Tuffy the horse set to arrive at Calgary hotel ahead of Grey Cup game

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 3:46 pm
Tuffy the horse marches into a hotel lobby. .
Tuffy the horse marches into a hotel lobby. . Global News

While some may think it’s just “horsing around,” for many it’s an important long-standing Grey Cup tradition: a horse marching into the lobby of a fancy hotel and munching on a little snack.

Beloved Grey Cup Festival mascot Tuffy the horse is set to arrive at the Hilton Garden Inn and Suites at about 6 p.m. on Thursday as part of the ongoing celebrations ahead of Sunday’s big game.

The 107th Grey Cup game is being played at Calgary’s McMahon Stadium and players from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats are already in the city getting their heads in the game.

Here’s Tuffy!!! The horse arrives at the lobby of the Metcalf Hotel
Here’s Tuffy!!! The horse arrives at the lobby of the Metcalf Hotel

Tuffy is a 12-year-old, black quarter horse mare who likes hay, grass and apples.

READ MORE: #YYC5 picks the Grey Cup parties you don’t want to miss!

Her favourite drink is water but as a treat, Tuffy enjoys a “cold malted beverage,” according to the Calgary Grey Cup Committee.

Story continues below advertisement

When she’s not celebrating the Grey Cup and taking part in the excitement, Tuffy’s regular day job is that of a cowboy horse, meaning she does barrel racing, team roping and ranch work.

Tuffy the horse checks in at an Edmonton hotel as part of the 2018 Grey Cup Festival.
Tuffy the horse checks in at an Edmonton hotel as part of the 2018 Grey Cup Festival. Global News

She’s made appearances in the 2017 and 2018 Calgary Police Rodeo, the 2017 Edmonton First Responders Rodeo and last year’s Grey Cup Festival in Edmonton.

In her downtime, Tuffy is “queen of the pasture,” the committee said.

The 2019 Grey Cup Festival kicked off on Wednesday and runs until Sunday.

